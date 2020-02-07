Two Arrested After Body Found in Burned Car

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Two people have been arrested, after a body was found inside a burned car in Marion County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Kaleb Cox of Hixson, and Johnbeth Holland of Huntsville were involved in the incident.

Cox is being charged with Aggravated Arson, Tampering with Evidence, Abuse of a Corpse, and Vandalism.

Holland is charged with Accessory After the Fact.

Both are being held in the Marion County Jail without bond.

Forestry workers discovered the burned car on Game Reserve Road in the Prentice Cooper State Forest Thursday afternoon.

Investigators still have not identified the body found inside of it.