Lookouts hiring event on Saturday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Lookouts are hosting a hiring fair on Saturday.

They’ll be interviewing potential employees for a variety of positions from club servers to bat boys and camera operators.

You have to be 16-years-old and over to be interviewed.

Interviewees need to fill out an application and will be subject to a background check.

The event is tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at AT&T Field.

Over 100 game day employees were hired at last year’s event.

The Lookout’s season starts on April 9th.