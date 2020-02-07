The Latest On TVA Trying To Control Flood Waters

CHATTANOOGA, Tn (WDEF)- TVA has been working hard to control local dams from overflowing.

The Chickamauga Dam is receiving 1.2 million gallons of water a second, which is right below flood stage.

According to TVA, the average rainfall total across the entire Tennessee Valley was four to five inches.

They are expecting another 3 inches of rain next week.

They are closely monitoring river forecasts every four hours.

TVA is recommending to check any docks or equipment because levels are constantly fluctuating.

TVA has a lake level app where you can check current levels on all TVA reservoirs.