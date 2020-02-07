Jimmie Johnson Not Using “Chasing 8” Motto For Final Season

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Jimmie Johnson has spent the last few seasons chasing NASCAR history. He is tied with Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt with seven Cup Series titles and has been on a quest to claim the record with No. 8. But as he heads into his final full season of NASCAR, Johnson says he does not want the pressure of “Chasing 8” following him all year. He says he wants to have fun and enjoy himself. Johnson will be on the track Saturday at Daytona International Speedway preparing for the season-opening Daytona 500.

