Home destroyed by fire this afternoon in Ooltewah subdivision

(WDEF) – A home was destroyed by fire this afternoon in a subdivision between Harrison and Ooltewah.

It happened on Baker Boy Drive around 2 PM near Hunter Middle School.

The Highway 58 Volunteer Fire Department found flames shooting through the house when they arrived.

The flames endangered the homes on either side, and one of them was damaged.

No one was hurt, but a family cat was killed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

But a fire official on the scene tells us someone was working on the water heater at the home when the fire began.