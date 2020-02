Employers added a robust 225,000 jobs in January, bolstered by unusually warm weather.

The nation’s unemployment rate ticked up to 3.6%, from 3.5%, and average hourly wages nudged higher, increasing 3.1% from the year before, the Labor Department said on Friday.

Job gains were concentrated in health care, construction, transportation and warehousing, and leisure and hospitality.

This is a developing story.