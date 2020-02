Chattanooga (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a house fire late Thursday night.

It happened in the 1000 block of Givens road around 10:30 p.m.

- Advertisement -

When fire crews got to the home, there were heavy flames on the front porch extending to the attic.

Fire crews made an aggressive attack and put the fire out in 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported and one dog was rescued.

The cause of the fire is now being investigated.