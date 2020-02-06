Woman rescued after driving around barricade

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A woman had to be rescued from her car tonight after driving around a police barricade in flood waters.

It happened on Old Hixson Pike near Chickamauga Creek around 6:40 PM.

The car stalled, so she got out to walk back to dry land.

But the current swept her into some trees.

She was able to call 911.

Chattanooga Firefighters through her a rope, but she lost the grip.

They eventually went into the water to pull her out.

She was cold from the ordeal, but otherwise unharmed.

Battalion Chief Chris Warren was part of the rescue.

“Great work by our crews to save a life tonight. We ask the public to take the necessary precautions in these situations. Don’t underestimate what could happen,” he urged.