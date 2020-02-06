Weather Update: Thursday Morning’s Forecast – February 6th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Wet Thursday, Falling Temperatures, And More Wet Weather Next Week!



Very wet for this Thursday morning with more rain and a few storms. Some of the rain will likely be heavy at times. Most areas will see between 1-2 inches of additional rain with the flash flooding potential very elevated through Thursday morning.

Showers will slowly move off to the East later Thursday with temperatures starting to cool down, beginning in the early afternoon.

It’ll be turning colder Thursday night with a few late flurries possible, especially in the mountains with lows in the 30’s.

Lingering clouds, breezy, and colder for Friday with any flurries tapering off and highs closer to 40. A morning shower or two possible Saturday with more sunshine and much more pleasant weather for Sunday.

Unfortunately, more rain is expected for most of next week.

53 & 32 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.