Tennessee’s school voucher program faces lawsuit

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A newly filed lawsuit argues that Tennessee’s school voucher program is unconstitutional and must be blocked before going into effect later this year.

Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced Thursday that his office had filed the complaint with the support of Nashville’s Board of Public Education.

The lawsuit comes less than a year after Republican Gov. Bill Lee signed the school voucher bill into law with the support of the GOP-controlled Statehouse.

The law would divert tax dollars to private education starting in the 2020-21 school year by allowing participating families to receive up to $7,300 in state education money each year.

