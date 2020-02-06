Tennessee Quit Week

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- If you didn’t know, this is the fifth annual Tennessee Quit Smoking Week.

This year’s theme is “Seeing 2020 Tobacco Free”.

Tennessee Department of Health joins partners across the state in a campaign to ispire Tennesseans to live healthier lives. .

The local Health department is also putting an emphasis on helping teens quit smoking and vaping.

There is never a time i a teenager’s life where other people’s opinions about them doesn’t matter more than when they’re in high school” said Tobacco Prevention Coordinator Megan Bernard.

“The brain is developing in a way that it really matters what your peers think about you. And if your peers think that vaping isn’t cool. If they they think vaping is gross if they think it’s harmful for you. You’re not going to want to participate in that activity because you care about what other people think about you.”

The state health departments reported that 31 lives are lost each day as a direct result of smoking.