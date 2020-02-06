Signing Day a Dream Come True as North Murray’s Ladd McConkey Inks With Georgia

Chatsworth, GA-(WDEF-TV) North Murray athlete Ladd McConkey received plenty of recruiting offers, but he didn’t appear to be on the radar of power five schools. But there he was on national signing day Wednesday, joining the nation’s top recruiting class with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Before Georgia came on the scene, Ladd McConkey got an offer from Coastal Carolina.

Said North Murray head coach Preston Poag:”You’ve just got to go through the process. The recruiting process. He did a great job with it. He didn’t jump at stuff. He talked to every team no matter if it was a D-two, one-double-a, D-one. He did it the right way.”

Then when Kirby Smart showed up at one of McConkey’s basketball games, the rest was history.

Said McConkey:”It was a big deal. He’s a great coach. Top five program in the nation. So for him to take time to come watch me play basketball really was something.”

Said Poag:”Anytime like that. A power five head coach comes to see you, they want you. It was a big deal.”

McConkey racked up 3,000 all purpose yards for North Murray last year as a receiver, returner, and quarterback. He’ll put his 4.5 speed to use at Georgia at receiver.

Said Poag:”He’s going to do things right off the field. That’s what Kirby said. He wants leaders that he doesn’t have to worry about. Ladd is a guy he is not going to have to worry about. He’s going to do the right thing. He’s going to play with a chip on his shoulder. Do great things.”

Even though McConkey is a life-long Tennessee fan, he’s super excited to be a Bulldog.

Said McConkey:”Like we bought our first Georgia shirts this weekend. So it’s definitely different. We’re enjoying it.”

Said Poag:”It has been great for the school too. Like I said the other night. You have some of these SEC head coaches come in here. The attention on North Murray. In the community too. Lot of times these guys don’t come Chatsworth, Georgia for games, some of the head coaches. It has put us on the map. It has been good for everybody.”