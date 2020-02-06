Officials evaluating bank after mudslide on Signal Mountain Road

By
Collins Parker
-
0
from Chattanooga Fire Dept.

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Officials are evaluating a bank on Signal Mountain Road at the base of the mountain because of a mudslide.

The concern began this morning when EPB crews were restoring power to a mobile home park.

They spotted a small mudslide threatening several of the trailers.

The mobile home park is across the street from the Subway that was wiped out by a mudslide a year ago.

Officials are worried that a tree could come down on one of the homes.

They say the current situation is definitely related to the heavy rains over the last 24 hours.

