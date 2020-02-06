Investigation underway after body found in burned car in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — An investigation is underway after a body was found in a burned car in Marion County.

A tow truck took a burned car out of Prentice Cooper State Forest on Thursday afternoon. Investigators say a body was found inside of it. Burned grass could be seen off Game Reserve Road.

- Advertisement -

Forestry workers called it in Thursday morning.

“Dispatch received a call about a car fire on prentice cooper WMA. Fire Departments arrived on scene and distinguished the fire. At that time we were notified that they had located some human remains inside the vehicle,” said Detective Matt Blansett, with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The TBI and Marion County Sheriff’s office are looking into this case. Detectives say they are treating this as an unknown death investigation. They aren’t saying where the body was found in the car.

“Look at all different angles in a case like this. At this time we are just gathering evidence and anything is possible,” Blansett said.

They want people with information to come forward.

“If anyone was in the area and did see something suspicious in between dark yesterday, sunset and daylight this morning to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Department of the TBI with any information they may have,” Blansett said.

The area was closed off as investigators worked the scene.