Former deputy found guilty of criminally negligent homicide

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — A jury finds a former Grundy County Sheriff’s deputy guilty of criminally negligent homicide.

Mike Holmes was convicted for his role in the death of Shelby Comer.

- Advertisement -

TBI investigators say in December of 2017 Holmes tried to pull a car over in Tracy City, but the driver wouldn’t stop.

The investigation found that as the driver drove by the officer, he fired several shots into the vehicle.

One of the bullets hit Comer. She was a passenger in the car.

Related Article: Grundy County Sheriff supports gun sanctuaries

Grundy County Sheriff Clint Shrum says Holmes is no longer with the Sheriff’s Office. He released the following statement:

“The jury has rendered its verdict and has found Mike Holmes guilty of criminally negligent homicide. We will immediately review all our options as an agency as I am sure Mike’s defense team will do the same. The sadness of this case exists in the facts that Shelby Comer is still dead and the man that assisted her will never be brought to justice. Even more sad, a deputy serving his community, trying to shield it from the meth epidemic and criminals like Jacky Wayne Bean, will not be allowed to protect and serve the place he called home. Mike Holmes is the father of two boys, a beloved son, a community servant and a friend to all his co-workers. Today is a sad day for law enforcement across this state and a dark day for Grundy County. We will never stop or even slow down the war on drugs if we keep blaming those who are fighting to keep us from it.”

Holmes will be sentenced in April.