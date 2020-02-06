Dickerson pleads guilty in wreck that killed teacher

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Allen Cole Dickerson has entered a guilty plea in the wreck that killed a Westview Elementary School teacher in 2018.

Karen Saxton was pulling onto Highway 58 when Dickerson’s vehicle hit her.

- Advertisement -

Her vehicle was knocked across all the lanes and burst into flames.

The medical examiner ruled she died on impact and did not suffer from the smoke and fire.

Traffic Investigators say Dickerson was going 80 mph in a 45 zone and his blood alcohol content was .237.

Judge Poole rejected the original deal.

He wanted Dickerson to serve more time.

After negotiating for another couple of hours, the 23 year old pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide by recklessness, as well as speeding and driving under the influence.

He will serve four years in prison and lose his license for ten years.

Members of the victim’s family spoke during the sentencing hearing.

They said they forgave Dickerson and hoped he would turn his life around.