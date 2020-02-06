Deadly storms bring tornadoes and flooding to the South

Spartanburg, South Carolina — A powerful and deadly storm system is leaving a path of destruction from the Florida Panhandle to Virginia. There are at least three deaths from the storm, including a Tennessee teacher who was killed when a tree fell on a bus.

So far, there are reports of nine tornadoes in the Carolinas Thursday. As strong storms tore across the southeast, damaging winds overturned 18-wheelers, toppled billboards and took down power lines. A hole ripped through apartment roofs.

- Advertisement -

“It’s bad. Oh God it’s bad over there. I mean there’s trees pulled up from the root and just thrown. They’re on top of buildings,” one woman said.

In North Carolina, flights were halted at Charlotte Douglas International Airport because of a tornado warning. Air traffic controllers were forced to evacuate the tower there. At schools in the danger zone, students sheltered in hallways.

Latest pics of today’s storm damage. Check out the full gallery here: https://t.co/JyEX05YdPt pic.twitter.com/C3uYcdm7TM — WSPA 7News (@WSPA7) February 6, 2020

The storms first slammed Mississippi on Wednesday and a tornado there cut an 8-mile path. Another twister in Alabama left homes in pieces.

In Georgia, fierce winds slammed a large tree onto one of Atlanta’s busiest interstates. Beyond tornadoes, rising flood waters damaged homes in Tennessee, swamped roads in Kentucky and flooded the Greenville Zoo in South Carolina.