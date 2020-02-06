Catoosa County fire ruled arson

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Investigators in Catoosa County say a fire at a home on Brownwood Circle in Ringgold, Ga. was arson.

The fire started about 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2nd. The Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner’s Office determined that the fire was intentionally set, in the front doorway of the home.

One suspect is being sought for questioning. The investigation is ongoing.

“Thankfully, no one was home at the time of the fire. But if you have any information on the individual or individuals responsible, we’re asking that you call the Fire Investigation Unit, at 1-800-282-5804.”

A reward of up to 10,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the arsonist or arsonists.