Whitwell fires head football coach

WHITWELL, Tenn. (WDEF) — Amid all the signing day hoopla, the Whitwell Tigers have decided to make a coaching change. Whitwell administration has confirmed that they have fired Head Coach Travis Olinger.

CONFIRMED: Coach Travis Olinger has been let go as @WhitwellHigh football coach. Olinger was informed of the decision this morning. The 2018 1A State Champs finished the season 3-8 last year.

Coach Olinger tells News 12 that he was asked to step down last week and refused. He was then fired Wednesday, with the reasoning being “pressure from the outside.”

However, Principal Teena Casseday says there was no outside pressure, and that she’s looking at every level to find a coach that can rebuild the program — from the youth level and up.

She says the goal is to not lose any momentum from the state championship win in 2018.

The Tigers finished the 2019 season 3-10.

