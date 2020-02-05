Wednesday Flash Floods

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- “We had two feet of water everywhere covering our property and it was almost coming into the house. It was like a rushing river through this whole neighborhood” said Chattanooga resident Loretta Headverg.

Cleveland, Hamilton County, McMinn County, Northwest Georgia and other surrounding area suffered through intense rainfall over the course of the day.

As a result, streets, neighborhoods and residents homes paid the price.

Some say they’ve never seen it this bad.

“It was worst today than it ever has been but it’s been pretty bad” said Hamilton County resident Gregory Shore.

Shore was stunned by the the water levels and was worried it would ruin his yard.

“You can look by the debris and the fence torn down. How high it got up on the fence.The concrete walk way in the back yard the natural bridge. all of this was under water.”

Amy Maxwell a Hamilton County official says some area are more vulnerable to heavy rain.

“A lot of people don’t realize that we do have some flood zone prone areas that always seem to flash flood.We want to encourage people to turn around and don’t drown.”

But some residents feel that local government should take more responsibility.

“They need to address the sewer system up underneath this area and correct the problem before all these houses are gone” said Shore.