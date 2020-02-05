Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – February 5th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): It’s Wet Now, And Will Get Wetter Through Tomorrow!



Scattered showers will continue through much of the morning. It will be cloudy, wet, and mild with areas of fog with lows only in the upper 50’s to around 60.

Scattered showers and a few thundershowers likely for the rest of this Wednesday, with highs in the upper 60’s.

Overnight: Very wet for Wednesday night and into Thursday with more rain and a few storms, some of the rain will likely be heavy at times. Most areas will see between 2-4 inches of rain by Thursday evening.

It’ll be turning colder Thursday night with a few late flurries possible, especially in the mountains with lows in the 30’s. Drier and chilly for Friday with highs staying in the 40’s. Passing showers will move back in for Saturday so keep the rain gear handy for the next several days.

52 & 32 are our seasonal highs and lows.

