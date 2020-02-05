Vehicles burn on back of truck on I 24

LOOKOUT VALLEY, Tennessee (WDEF) – A vehicle hauler caught on fire on I 24 west of Chattanooga this afternoon.

It happened above the Tennessee/Georgia line between the Wildwood and Cummings Highway exits.

- Advertisement -

The truck’s driver says another driver was trying to get his attention that something was wrong.

He saw smoke coming from the back of the trailer and pulled over.

The flames spread to several of the cars he was carrying.

He and his dog got out okay.

But firefighters blocked the eastbound lanes while they put it out.