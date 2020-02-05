Topgolf bringing new open-concept to Chattanooga location

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Topgolf announced today that their East Ridge location will feature a new open-concept venue.

Their first open-concept location comes this spring in Augusta (during the Master’s Tournament.)

It offers a preview of what the East Ridge location will look like when it opens soon afterwards.

Current locations offer multi level decks where golfers can driver into an open space.

But the new design is a one story version.

It will have fewer driving bays, but have more of a communal feel, including music and new entertainment options.

They will offer the same games and be climate controlled for year round use.

“This single-level design is the latest in the brand’s rapidly growing range of venue experiences which include 58 technology-enabled locations across the globe, as well as the recently introduced indoor Lounge by Topgolf concept powered by Swing Suite technology.