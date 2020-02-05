Stunning twist in case of surgeon accused of serial sex assault

The charges against California surgeon Grant Robicheaux and his girlfriend Cerissa Riley, who were accused of drugging and sexually assaulting multiple women, are being dropped by the Orange County district attorney due to insufficient evidence. Robicheaux and Riley faced decades in prison if convicted.

DA Todd Spitzer said attorneys in his office have reviewed extensive evidence, including audio and video recordings, text messages and documents, and concluded there was no way to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Spitzer said his predecessor Tony Rackauckas used the case to try to get reelected. “It’s a blatant abuse of power,” Spitzer said.

Robicheaux, who appeared on a reality TV show, and Riley were accused of using their good looks to lure the women back to his Newport Beach home. In 2018, Raukaukas alleged thousands of videos and images were found on the surgeon’s phone.

“The women in the videos appear to be highly intoxicated,” the former district attorney said at the time.

But Spitzer disputed that claim. “There is not a single piece of evidence or video or photo that shows an unconscious or incapacitated women being sexually assaulted,” he said.

In a statement, Rackauckas said, “Even if all of (the) allegations against me … were true, and they are not, the remedy should not be dismissal. My heart goes out to the women who had the courage to come forward with their complaint, because I believed their complaints based on the evidence I had.” (Read his full statement below).

Seven “Jane Does” were named in the complaint. The attorney for one of them says his client insists a crime was committed.

“She feels like that she was in fact sexually assaulted by the defendants,” attorney Michael Fell said.

Attorney Phil Cohen, who represents Robicheaux, said the “mere filing of this case has destroyed irreparably two lives.”

Spitzer said he has referred Rackauckas’ handling of the case to the state bar for review and has opened an internal personnel investigation. He also apologized to both defendants and promised to meet with the alleged victims to explain why the evidence did not satisfy the burden of proof.

Rackauckas issued the following statement in response to Spitzer: