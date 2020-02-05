Rhea County Man charged with soliciting a minor online

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The TBI announces the arrest of a Rhea County man in an online sting.

Victor Ryan Welch has been indicted on six counts of Soliciting Sexual Exploitation of a Minor by Electronic means, two counts of Solicitation of a Minor-Aggravated Statutory Rape.

Authorities in Maryland posed as a 13 year old line on line last summer.

They say Welch took part in a long chat with the 13 year old in an attempt to solicit sex.

The Rhea County Grand Jury indicted him on Monday and he turned himself in on Tuesday evening.