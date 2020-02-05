Mocs swept by rival Bucs

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (UTC Athletics) — The Chattanooga Mocs and ETSU Bucs battled in a see-saw affair for 33-plus minutes. The Bucs closed out the contest 24-11 from there for an 80-64 Southern Conference win in McKenzie Arena.

The key play came on the defensive glass. Trailing 53-51, the Mocs looked like they got the stop they needed inside nine minutes to play, but Isaiah Tisdale was able to win the offensive rebound. The ball worked its way around to Bo Hodges who nailed a three right in front of his bench.

“It’s a big play,” Coach Lamont Paris shared in the postgame media session. “In a game like this, it’s nip-and-tuck for the most part. So, if you can get a lead from an optical standpoint there’s some weight to that. For example, we were up six at half, and I feel like if we could have thrown something in at the end and have been up nine, that’s a significant deal for your psyche for both teams.

“That was a big play. We’ve talked about having to be better at that stuff. Corralling those rebounds, getting in there and fighting for those rebounds.”

Ramon Vila answered two possessions later at the two squads jockeyed for position. It was just a three-point deficit, 56-53, with 7:50 on the clock. The Mocs went without a field goal over the next six minutes as the Bucs pulled away with a 20-6 run before Matt Ryan’s layup with 1:48 to go.

David Jean-Baptiste led the Mocs with 16 points followed by Ryan and Vila at 14. Vila added a team-high eight rebounds. Tray Boyd III led all scorers with 18 pacing a balanced Bucs attack that saw all five starters reach double figures. Lucas N’Guessan has 12 points and 12 boards, while Daivien Williamson chipped in 14 points and 10 assists. N’Guessan (8) and Boyd (6) combined for 14 of the 20 points in the pivotal second half spurt.

The Mocs take a quick trip to South Carolina’s upstate region taking on Wofford Saturday night. They return next Wednesday for the first of two matchups this year with VMI visiting the Scenic City on Feb. 12. Tickets are available on GoMocs.com or consider the new “All You Can Eat” option.

RECORDS

Chattanooga 14-10/5-6 | ETSU 20-4/9-2

QUOTABLE

“We played well enough for 33 minutes of the game, and when they made their run, we did not respond in a way to be right there when you don’t have your best stuff. You can’t be at the seven-minute mark where we’re at, then be at the three-minute mark and be where we were. You can’t let that happen. Experienced teams who have been around those situations, don’t allow that to happen too often.” – Coach Lamont Paris

“Defense. For sure. That’s why we lost tonight. We did a good job in the first half, we held them to 29 points. I don’t know we kind of turned off and stopped playing defense in the second half. You can’t really win a game when they score 51 points in one half.” – Junior Ramon Vila

CELEBRITY SIGHTING

NFL Hall of Famer and former Mocs standout Terrell Owens ’96 joined the Mocs faithful tonight. Owens not only starred on the gridiron, but he also played three seasons on the hardcourt (1994-96).

Our HOFer is in the house! Still think @terrellowens wasted a 🏀 career for 🏈but we guess it went OK for him 🐐🍿 pic.twitter.com/CHNfeCYPM7 — Chattanooga Mocs MBB (@GoMocsMBB) February 6, 2020

3 NOTES TO KNOW

– Second time losing back-to-back games this season with the last coming in November at Florida State and Tennessee.

– 900th career point for Matt Ryan tonight. He has 902 total with 351 at Chattanooga (336-Notre Dame/235-Vanderbilt).

– 251 rebounds in 46 games at UTC for Ramon Vila. He also scored his 500th point for the Mocs on the first play of the game:



3 STATS TO KNOW

– Came into the game leading the SoCon with a .763 defensive rebounding percentage, .774 in league games. It was .656 tonight with 11 ETSU offensive boards leading to 12 second chance points including the key sequence above.

– 36.0 percent (9-25) shooting in the second half including just one of nine (11.1%) from 3pt range. Shot 54.2 percent (13-24) in opening 20 making 66.7 percent (4-6) from three.

– -6 in turnover margin (12-6) tonight leading to a -11 deficit in points off turnovers (7-18). The Bucs are +22 (16-38) for the season series in points off turnovers.

SOCON SCOREBOARD

at Furman 79, Mercer 57

at UNCG 88, The Citadel 68

Wofford 79, at VMI 73

Western Carolina 78, at Samford 70

MBB UPCOMING GAMES

Feb. 8: at Wofford, 7 p.m. | Current Rec.: 16-8/8-3 | Next Opp: Chattanooga (Feb. 8)

Feb. 12: VMI, 7 p.m. | Current Rec.: 6-18/1-10 | Next Opp: at The Citadel (Feb. 8)

Feb. 15: at Furman, 4 p.m. | Current Rec.: 19-5/9-2 | Next Opp: at Western Carolina (Feb. 8)