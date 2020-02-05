Martha Bell Miller Memorial Scholarship Awarded to Rock City Partner

LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, Ga. – See Rock City Inc. has awarded its annual Martha Bell Miller Memorial Scholarship to Megan Powell, one of its Starbucks team members. Each award for $2,000, renewable up to four years, is presented in honor and memory of Martha Bell Miller whose portrayal of the beloved “Mother Goose” at Rock City has left a notable legacy. Emily Clark (2016) and Morgan Taylor (2017) are past winners who have continued to receive the scholarship annually.

Megan Powell is in her first year at Chattanooga State Community College as a nursing major, entering the program as a sophomore from AP and dual-enrollment classes she completed through Ridgeland Honors Academy. At Ridgeland High, she graduated eighth in her class while involved in several academic and service clubs, as well as the Ridgeland Chorus where she served as an alto section leader. Powell is from Lookout Mountain and has worked at the Rock City Starbucks for over a year. Her goal is to become an RN and specialize in either trauma nursing or NICU nursing.

In 2009, the scholarship committee at SRC made the decision to name the award after Martha Bell Miller, a lifelong educator and promoter of character and integrity, who dedicated her professional life to education. She worked as Mother Goose from 1983 – 2005, but her love of Rock City began on opening day in 1932 when she was one of its first visitors. “Ma Goose” as she was affectionately called, had a love for learning and for Rock City, something the company hopes can be imitated and remembered well through this scholarship.

SRC strives to impress upon its partners (employees) the importance of learning, education, innovation and individual development. SRC Inc. is a hospitality and entertainment company that features the world-renowned Rock City Gardens high atop Lookout Mountain, and also owns and operates Battles for Chattanooga museum, Starbucks, the Incline Railway concessions and ticketing, RiverView Inn and Grandview Conference Center on Lookout Mountain; Clumpies Ice Cream Co., and ticketing and concessions for The Calvin H. Coolidge National Medal of Honor Heritage Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Blowing Springs Farm in Flintstone, Georgia.