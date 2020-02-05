Hamilton County officials warn people of potential flooding

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Hamilton County Emergency Management Officials want people to be aware of potential flooding.

They are monitoring what is going on through the weather service. They say severe storms could be rolling in later today and tomorrow.

There could be potential for flash flooding. Officials say there are some roads in Hamilton County that tend to flood. They want drivers to be safe.

“We want to encourage people to turn around and don’t drown. We see so many that try to think that the water is not high and they end up driving through it and then their motors stall out and then they end up getting stranded or even carried down the road,” said Amy Maxwell, with the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management.

Officials suggest people should stay inside until the weather clears.