Hamilton County Health Department Recognized

CHATTANOOGA Tenn. (WDEF)- The Hamilton Health Department is being recognized by the National Association of County and City Officials.

The recognition is based on their ability to plan for, respond to, and recover from public health emergencies. Currently the department is working to stop the spread of common diseases.

- Advertisement -

“So we are currently working the hepatitis-A outbreak that began in 20-18. Our emergency, preparedness, and planning department is responsible for planning the proactive out reach event since March of 2019.”, said Emergency Response Coordinator Maegan Kerr. “We have been planning a lot of proactive clinics to vaccinate our community to help prevent the spread of hepatitis-A. Thankfully we have been successful.”

This is the Health departments second recognition since joining the Project Public Health Ready in 2014.