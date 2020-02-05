Doctors give advice for people with Seasonal Affective Disorder

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Erlanger doctors say there are several different ways to fight Seasonal Affective Disorder.

On this dreary day, Nicholas Pasquill is taking a walk through Coolidge Park.

“It is the season for things to die. But it is cold. I am from California. I hate the cold. But I still make myself get out because I know it helps your mental health,” Pasquill said.

During the winter season, some people feel more down than usual. Doctors say it’s called Seasonal Affective Disorder.

“So in general it falls under the category of depression. It is on its own diagnosis, but basically for people who have depression like symptoms, but mostly only in fall or winter times that often resolves in spring or summer. So those types of symptoms would be things like overall general feeling down, feeling anxious, feeling depressed,” said Dr. David Ambrosetti, with Erlanger.

Doctors say treatments can include medication or going outside more often.

“Just things you can do on your own, is make sure you are getting enough sunlight. Go outside, take a walk in the middle of the day and that is a big help,” Dr. Ambrosetti said.

Therapists say it is important to force yourself to interact with others.

“Staying social and doing things that are going to benefit you whether it is being around people or spending time with animals, whatever it might be to kind of get you out and engaging and having that social aspect to help with that balance,” said Kayleigh Perlotto, the lead recereation therapist, with Erlanger Behavioral Health.

Experts say if someone is concerned and they aren’t feeling better, they should consult their doctor.

As for Pasquill, he says he’ll continue to try to get outside once or twice a week during the winter.