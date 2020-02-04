WNBA legend on whether rape allegation complicates Kobe’s legacy

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie, who knew Kobe Bryant since he was 18 years old, said his legacy is “not complicated” for her, despite the Lakers icon being accused of rape in 2003. She said the person she knew would not violate a woman in that way.

Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash outside of Los Angeles last month, has been remembered as one of the greatest NBA players of all time, an inspiration to countless players and a loving father.

But, in 2003, he was accused of raping a woman who worked at the Cordillera Lodge and Spa in Edwards, Colorado. According to court documents, the 19-year-old woman had bruising on her neck and there was blood on her underwear and on Bryant’s shirt. The criminal case was dismissed because the woman refused to testify.

In a statement after the case was dropped, Bryant apologized to the woman. “Although I truly believe this encounter between us was consensual, I recognize now that she did not and does not view this incident the same way I did,” he said.

A civil lawsuit was later settled, but the details were not released publicly.

Asked if that allegation complicates his legacy, Leslie said, “It’s not complicated for me at all.”

“Even if there’s a few times that we’ve been at a club at the same time, Kobe’s not the kind of guy, never been, like, ‘Lis, go get that girl, or tell her, or send her this.’ I have other NBA friends that are like that. Kobe, he was never like that,” she told “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King.

She said she never saw him “being the kind of person that would do something to violate a woman or be aggressive in that way. That’s just not the person that I know.”

Pressed that she may not have seen it because they were friends, she said “that’s possible.” But she added, “I just don’t believe that, and I’m not saying things didn’t happen. I just don’t believe that things didn’t happen with force.”

Asked if it’s fair to talk about the allegation after his death, Leslie said she thinks the media “should be more respectful at this time.”

“It’s like if you had questions about it, you had many years to ask him that,” she said. “I don’t think it’s something that we should keep hanging over his legacy.”