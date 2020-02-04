Watch the State of the Union address

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – The night before the U.S. Senate promises to vote on his impeachment, President Donald Trump delivers his annual State of the Union address.

But the President is expected to use the prime-time speech to lay out his case for re-election.

He is the first president to run for re-election after an impeachment vote against him.

The drama tonight is over whether he will comment on the impeachment vote and process.

As is usual for the State of the Union, President Trump will visit the House of Representatives to make the speech.