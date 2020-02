Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The top ranked Cleveland basketball team gutted out a 52-48 victory over East Hamilton on Tuesday night at East Hamilton High School. The Blue Raiders trailed 30-25 at halftime. They were still down four going to the fourth quarter before they pulled out the win to improve to 25-0 on the season. Cleveland will face another stiff challenge on Thursday as they travel to face 7th ranked Maryville.