Actress Shannen Doherty has revealed she has stage 4 breast cancer. Doherty was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, and she told “Good Morning America” in an interview broadcast Tuesday that the cancer returned.

“I don’t think I’ve processed it,” Doherty said. “It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.