Police looking for suspect who left wallet at the scene of the crime

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Rossville police are are looking for a shoplifter.
But they’ve got a lot more to go on than a surveillance camera shot.
Police say that when Cederic Harris ran from loss prevention officers, his wallet fell out of his pocket.
So they have his drivers license, social security card and even his birth certificate.
Plus they also found a counterfeit $20 bill in the wallet.
On their Facebook page, the department posted “If you know Mr. Harris, please let him know he can pick up his property at the Rossville Police Department.”