Officers arrest second woman on Top 12 Most Wanted

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County FAST officers (Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team) captured the second female suspect on their top 12 Most Wanted list.

They captured Cheyenne Ashley Anglea this morning.

The Team got her alleged partner, Grace Alexandra Miller, on Monday.

Both were put on the 12 Most Wanted list last week for a kidnapping and robbery of a victim at a Red Roof Inn last month.

The victim said he was tied up and beaten by two men while the women interrogated him about his financials.

Police arrested Dustin Jay Anglea in connection with the robbery a couple of weeks ago.

The Chattanooga Police Department is investigating the case.