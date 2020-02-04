National Geographic Comes to Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga welcomed a special guest today at the Tennessee Aquarium.

National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore spoke to patrons at the aquarium while working on his project Photo Ark. A project that is 14 years in the making.

- Advertisement -

The “Photo Ark” project is a series of photos displaying thousands of endangered and rare species.

He believes it’s important to support and preserve your local communities that protect wildlife.

“I would just encourage people to do this. If you care about nature and want to support efforts than they should come to the Tennessee Aquarium and the zoo here locally. Because both places are breeding critically endangered animals and educating the public to our role in the world and how to make it better.”