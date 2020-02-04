Judge gives man maximum sentence for strangulating woman in her apartment

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Judge has sentenced a man for the strangulation of Jeanette Scholten almost four years ago.

She was killed in her apartment at the Chatt Inn in March of 2016.

- Advertisement -

56 year old Mark Howard was found guilty in November of second degree murder.

On Tuesday, Judge Don Poole sentenced him to the maximum 25 years without parole.

Howard’s long criminal history played a part.. 41 convictions over 20 years.

He was the last one to see Scholten alive in her apartment, and also lived at the Chatt Inn.

But he was already at the Silverdale workhouse when he was charged with the murder.