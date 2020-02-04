Gun sanctuary possible in Dade County

DADE COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – In Northwest Georgia, the move to become a second amendment sanctuary has been a topic in multiple counties.

According to the Dalton Daily Citizen, Tuesday night, a sole commissioner made that happen in Murray County when he gave his approval to become a gun sanctuary.

“There’s a lot of examples as to why we need guns,” Dade County Commissioner Lamar Lowery said.

In Dade County, it’s up for discussion.

Commissioner Lowery wants to see if the county will follow suit.

He and Sheriff Ray Cross are planning to present to commissioners on Thursday a proposal for their attorney to draw up a resolution for the county to become a second amendment sanctuary.

“Some of these laws that are unconstitutional. We need some way of fighting back,” Commissioner Lowery said.

He said this came about after several citizens contacted commissioners out of concern the state may pass stricter gun laws.

He said he’s trying to abide by the will of the citizens.

“That’s job one of a government is to protect people and their property, and without guns, it would be hard to protect it. Because you can be the biggest baddest guy out there, but if I have a gun, I’m just as big and bad as you are,” Commissioner Lowery said.

Gun sanctuary resolutions are an attempt local governments to protect second amendment rights.

Commissioner Lowery said he’d like for the county to go even further.

While unsure if this could legally happen, he says he’d like for there to be a second amendment sanctuary ordinance, so it could go into county law.