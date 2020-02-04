Governor Lee includes funding for new Chatt State building in budget

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Governor Bill Lee includes funding for a new building for the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Chattanooga State in his budget.

Students are hard at work, at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Chattanooga State.

Nathan Christian wants to be an ironworker. He says this program gives him that practical experience.

“It is hands on. It is not just book work or slides. You are actually are going out there, ‘if this doesn’t work, I will try this. Works pretty good.’ It is definitely hands on,” Christian said.

“So I was just thinking of a trade I can do with my hands because I love working with my hands. So I took up welding,” said Eric Johnson, a student.

The program is growing.

“One of the challenges that we have at TCAT is we are completely out of space and we need space to be able to add additional programs and additional equipment, additional high tech equipment that will prepare people for those high end jobs,” said Dr. Jim Barrott, the Executive Vice President of the technical college at Chattanooga State

They are planning to build a new advanced manufacturing building. Governor Bill Lee included the project in his recommended budget.

“We are very appreciative of the Governor and the support of the Tennessee Board of Regents and the tennessee higher education commission. They all saw the need here in southeast Tennessee to be able to focus on the latest and the greatest in manufacturing and other technologies as well, computer technologies. SO we are very thankful for the governor for that,” Dr. Barrott said.

Christian is thankful he picked this school.

“It is a great place to start,” he said.

If the budget passes, administrators say the building should be complete in two and a half to three years.