Fentanyl and Meth Overdoses

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Hamilton County Health Department says half of the people who die from an overdose have more than one substance in their body; Sometimes as many as five but meth and fentanyl was most present.

“So what we found is 75 percent of the overdose deaths were due to either fentanyl or methamphetamine.”, said Program Manager Ione Farrar.

She says that number could be higher if not for Narcan, which is meant to treat drug overdoses in emergency situations.

“We’re very thankful that Narcan has probably saved numerous lives.”

She also says a certain demographic had a tendency to fall at the mercy of this overdose epidemic.”Primarily male. Primarily white. Age range kind of went across the age range, but the group where the age range was the highest was the 30 to 39 year olds. So we’re talking about people kind of in their prime.”

The Addictions Dependency Committee works with community partners to increase access to treatment and recovery.

Staff support person Carleena Angwin says mental health plays a major role in both the prevention and the recovery process. “A lot of kids in our county have family members who are struggling with substance abuse and they want somebody to talk to or they want some therapy that they may not be able to get outside of school.”

Angwin also says the addictions and dependency committee is also trying to reduce the stigmas association with drug abuse. “So we’re having the voices of recovery where people who are in addiction recovery share their stories. And that’s very hopeful for families especially who have a loved one who is struggling with addiction. They cam come and they can hear these stories and make connections.”