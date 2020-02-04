Driver charged with crashing into Verizon store then firing gun

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A man has been arrested after a wild incident inside a Verizon Wireless store tonight.

A deputy spotted a man driving erratically, but then lost him.

Then they got a call about a vehicle that had crashed into the store on North Lee Highway.

But they say the driver then got out and fired several rounds from a gun inside the store.

No one was hurt by either the crash or gunfire.

The suspect has been charged with DUI and gun violations with more charges pending.