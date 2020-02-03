Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – February 3rd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Dry & Sunny Monday, Then Changes For the Rest Of The Week!



Monday is looking warmer and mostly sunny, with highs nearing 70 degrees with increasing clouds towards the evening. We won’t hit a new record high, though – the record for today is 76, and we set that back in 2016.

Overnight Tonight & Early Tuesday: Moderate rainfall will be likely for early tomorrow morning, with lows in the low 40s. Another warm day tomorrow as well, highs will reach the mid 60s for Tuesday as rainfall continues and possibly a thunderstorm.

Waking up unusually warm on Wednesday morning, with lows in the upper 50s to even low 60s, as rain and a possible thundershower sweep through and cloud cover remains.

Wednesday warms up to the mid 60s with thunderstorms possible.

Wet weather and warmer temps will continue through the rest of the week with a break on Friday, and more possible rain for the upcoming weekend.

Stay warm, Old Man Winter is here for awhile! 52 & 32 are our seasonal highs and lows.

