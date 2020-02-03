Vols Hope to Solve Coleman Coliseum Hex

The Vols are riding a three game losing streak, and it might be hard to snap that skid in Tuscaloosa on Tuesday. Tennessee has won only four of their last 25 games at the Tide’s Coleman Coliseum.

Said head coach Rick Barnes:”I can’t. I don’t know. I can’t answer that. It doesn’t make sense. I don’t know if you can go into a tougher environment than we went in at Kansas. I don’t. It’s focus. I think that when you are on the road, you’ve got to have the ability. When things go against you, you’ve got to let it go.”

The Vols and Tide tip at 7pm, and the game will be televised on ESPNU.