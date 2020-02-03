Red Bank Police Department rallies behind Officer Smith’s son

RED BANK, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Red Bank Police Department is rallying around the son of an officer who was shot and killed over the weekend. His wife faces charges in his death.

The Red Bank Police Department is mourning the loss of Officer Chip Smith. He leaves behind his son Logan, 14.

Officers created a GoFundMe page for Logan. The funds raised go towards his needs during this difficult time. So far, people donated nearly $5,000. According to officers, not only did Logan lose his father, but his grandmother is terminally ill.

Officer Smith’s wife, Melissa, is accused of shooting and killing him in Sevierville. She is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a handgun under the influence.

During an interview with police, Melissa Smith stated they were in the car when they began to argue.

When they pulled over in a parking lot, she says she went into the car to get the gun and shot Officer Smith.

If you are interested in donating to help Logan, click here.