North Murray QB commits to Georgia

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — North Murray quarterback Ladd McConkey announced on Twitter Sunday that he will continue his football career at the University of Georgia. McConkey helped lead the Mountaineers to their first ever quarterfinals appearance in the 2019 season. However, McConkey spent most of his high school career being a playmaker at receiver and on defense. The Dawgs recruited McConkey as a three-star receiver. McConkey plans to sign his letter of intent on National Signing Day Wednesday.