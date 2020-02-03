A look at Tennessee Gov. Lee’s 2nd budget proposal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s top priorities in his latest spending plan would boost K-12 teach pay, extend postpartum health insurance for Tennessee’s low-income women, encourage employers to hire more former inmates and more.

Lee’s second annual address to the Republican-controlled House and Senate outlined a $40.8 billion financial blueprint for the upcoming fiscal year, a 3.7% increase over the current budget year and the first time Tennessee’s budget has climbed past $40 billion.

Lee’s proposal would slash $91.5 million in recurring funds, resulting in a cut of 191 positions, none of which are currently filled.

The Governor’s Pitch: more than $600 million new dollars for public education.

“Make no mistake: we will do whatever it takes to make Tennessee the best state in America to be a student, and that means making Tennessee the best state in America to be a teacher. That means better pay, as we’ve said, but it also means better training and professional support, so that our teachers can perform at the top of their trade,” said Lee.

— The proposed budget includes the largest investment in K-12 teacher salaries in Tennessee history

— initiatives designed to ensure that Tennessee is recruiting, retaining and training the best teachers in America.

— advancing literacy across the state which includes additional teacher training and development.

Additional education initiatives include: