A look at Tennessee Gov. Lee’s 2nd budget proposal

SEE THE STATE OF THE STATE SPEECH HERE
_______
The Governor’s Pitch: more than $600 million new dollars for public education.
“Make no mistake: we will do whatever it takes to make Tennessee the best state in America to be a student, and that means making Tennessee the best state in America to be a teacher. That means better pay, as we’ve said, but it also means better training and professional support, so that our teachers can perform at the top of their trade,” said Lee.
— The proposed budget includes the largest investment in K-12 teacher salaries in Tennessee history
— initiatives designed to ensure that Tennessee is recruiting, retaining and training the best teachers in America.
— advancing literacy across the state which includes additional teacher training and development.
Additional education initiatives include:
- Investing an additional $117 million in teacher salaries, an amount equal to a 4% increase in the state’s contribution
- Recommending moving the minimum teacher salary schedule from $36,000 to $40,000 over the next two years
- Creating the K-12 Mental Health Trust Fund through $250 million in one-time funds to support the growth and placement of mental health services for students through a systemwide, evidence-based, whole child approach
- Growing school-based behavioral health liaison program from 36 counties to all 95 counties
- Setting new standards for public elementary literacy training and instruction and providing improved literacy supports and interventions for K-2 students
- Launching the Governor’s Teaching Fellowship to support the education of over 1,000 future teachers per year
- Supporting district-led “Grow Your Own” programs with new curriculum and grants
- Investing $4 million into professional development and career advancement opportunities for teachers and school leaders
- Applying for a new AP education teaching course
- Establishing the Tennessee Teacher and Leader Institute which will solicit proposals from across the country to help launch a new initiative to build the best educator preparation program in the nation
_______
Statement from Lt. Governor Randy McNally:
“In his second state of the state address, Governor Lee once again laid out a bold vision for our state. I am particularly impressed with his focus on education. Whether it is through teacher pay raises, vocational education or his commitment to choice and reform, the governor has made his focus the future. This budget maintains our fiscal responsibility by making strategic reductions, cutting taxes and saving for a rainy day. I am also grateful for the commitment to the health care safety net and to mental health. Governor Lee has made it his mission to have Tennessee lead the nation. We are well on our way.”