Janet Hinds asks for a change of venue in court today

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Janet Hinds headed back to court today.

It was the latest in a series of appearances for Hinds, who is charged with the hit and run death of police officer Nicholas Galinger.

- Advertisement -

It happened in February of last year.

Hinds’ attorneys are asking for a change of venue for the case.

They want the trial moved out of the area, so they say she can receive a fair trial.

Hinds is also charged with drunken driving.

Judge Don Poole took it under advisement, and set another hearing for February 18th.

He also is expected to set a trial date for Hinds.