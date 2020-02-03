J.Lo’s daughter Emme shines during Super Bowl LIV halftime show

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were electrifying in their joint performance during the Super Bowl LIV halftime show. J. Lo also shared the stage with her 11-year-old daughter, Emme, who joined other kids in singing the Gloria Estefan classic “Let’s Get Loud.”

Estefan gave Lopez the song for Lopez’s breakout 1999 debut LP “On The 6,” making Emme’s performance all the more meaningful.

The 50-year-old dedicated her performance to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant but also made clear she was hoping to inspire others in the Latinx community.

Shakira & J. Lo’s FULL Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show by NFL on YouTube

“When I think of my daughter, when I think of all the little girls in the world, to be able to have that … to see that two Latinas [are] doing this in this country at this time, it’s just very empowering for us,” Lopez said prior to her performance. She’s of Puerto Rican descent. Shakira, who shared the stage with Lopez, is Colombian.

Other hits the artists performed included Lopez’s “Jenny From the Block” and “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” as well as “Hips Don’t Lie” and “She Wolf” from Shakira. The two welcomed guest performers Bad Bunny and J. Balvin.