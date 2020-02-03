Iowans begin caucus voting, may clarify Democratic field

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Caucus voting has begun across Iowa as Democrats balance their desire for fundamental change with their craving to defeat President Donald Trump.

Nearly a dozen Democratic White House contenders are still vying for the chance to take on Trump in November.

Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucuses have been expected to provide some clarity for what has been a muddled nomination fight, but that remains to be seen..

The top four candidates are Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.